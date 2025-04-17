Hyderabad: Over the years, the Indian film industry has consistently pushed the boundaries of filmmaking, both creatively and financially. With content being the king, filmmakers are now leaving no stone unturned to deliver world-class cinema with staggering budgets.

While Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, currently holds the record for the most expensive Indian film with a whopping budget of Rs. 600 crore, the race to break this record is already heating up.

Here’s a look at three upcoming Indian films that are all set to rewrite budget records and become the top 3 most expensive films ever made in the country.

Top 3 most expensive Indian films

1. SSMB 29

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli (Instagram)

Superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli have joined forces for one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema – SSMB 29. Featuring Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, this action adventure, set in a forest backdrop, is reportedly being made with a massive budget of over Rs. 1000 crores. The film is slated for a 2027 release.

2. Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Twitter)

Bollywood is stepping into the mythological genre in a big way with Ramayana, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, this two-part epic is being made with a reported budget of more than Rs. 900 crores. The first part is set to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

3. AA22 X A6

Icon star Allu Arjun and Atlee Kumar

Pan-India star Allu Arjun is teaming up with blockbuster director Atlee for a high-octane action drama, backed by Sun Pictures. It is currently titled AA22 X A6. The film’s total estimated budget is around Rs. 800 crores, with Rs. 200 crores allotted for production and a staggering Rs. 250 crores reserved for VFX alone. Allu Arjun is reportedly being paid Rs. 175 crores plus profit share, while Atlee is charging Rs. 100 crores, along with a share in the profits. The shoot is expected to kick off in August this year and expected to hit the screens next year.

With a combined budget of a jaw-dropping Rs. 2700 crores, Indian cinema is all set to scale new heights and go global like never before.