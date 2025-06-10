Hyderabad: Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa, already a powerhouse in hosting, production, and acting, is set to entertain his massive fanbase with a slew of exciting new projects. Fresh off the global success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and his behind-the-scenes role as producer for the ongoing hit Parwarish, the actor shared insights into his upcoming ventures during his latest interview.

Fahad Mustafa’s Upcoming Films

For the past decade, Fahad Mustafa has been a prominent drama producer. Now, he’s taking a significant leap into film production, despite acknowledging the financial risks involved in the country. Fans can rejoice as he announced not one, but two major films in the pipeline.

One production is slated for release in 2026, with the second following in 2027. In a first for the actor-producer, Mustafa revealed he will be casting himself in one of these highly anticipated films.

Fahad Mustafa’s Upcoming Pakistani Drama

Adding to the excitement, Fahad Mustafa dropped a major update about an upcoming drama on ARY Digital. While his name won’t be on the cast list and he won’t be featured on the poster, the beloved actor confirmed he will make a special appearance for a few episodes. This subtle comeback is sure to have fans meticulously watching for his surprise entry.

Pakistan’s First Superhero Film & Dream Pairings

Fahad Mustafa had previously confirmed in December 2024 that he is working on Pakistan’s first-ever superhero film, which will also mark a historic milestone as the first-ever Muslim superhero movie. This groundbreaking revelation was made during his acceptance of the Diversity and Cultural Impact Award and the Global Cultural Unity Award at the British House of Parliament.

In another exciting revelation, Mustafa shared that he will be reuniting on screen with two of Pakistan’s most talented actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir. Fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see these pairings once again.

Fans can now eagerly anticipate his return to the screen in these diverse and exciting new roles.