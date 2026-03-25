30-year-old Hyderabad woman detained by AP police in terror probe

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Police picked up a woman from Chanchalguda in Hyderabad on the night of Tuesday, March 24, in connection with a terror module case.

The woman, who is around 30 years old, was taken into custody by the AP Counter Intelligence team for questioning. She was later shifted to Andhra Pradesh as part of the investigation.

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According to officials, the Hyderabad woman was detained after the recent arrest of three persons, Mohammad Rehmatulla Sharif of Winchpet, Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram, and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram, by Andhra Pradesh Police.

The group was allegedly planning to carry out sabotage activities at different locations.

Investigation is going on.