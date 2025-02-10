300 km of traffic to Maha Kumbh, devotees stressed

Thousands of devotees have been stranded for hours in massive traffic congestion reported extending for nearly 300 kilometers on the routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela, forcing many to remain in their vehicles, some even hundreds of kilometres away from the fair site on Monday, February 10.

MP stops vehicles travelling to Maha Kumbh

A day earlier, heavy traffic heading toward Prayagraj had already led to police stopping hundreds of vehicles in different areas of Madhya Pradesh to prevent overcrowding.

The situation prompted the state police to halt traffic across multiple districts, leaving travellers stuck for long hours on highways.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday urged devotees not to move towards Prayagraj for the next couple of days.

प्रयागराज महाकुम्भ 2025 में सम्मिलित होने जा रहे बड़ी संख्या में प्रदेश एवं अन्य प्रदेशों के श्रद्धालुओं का चाक घाट (रीवा) से लेकर जबलपुर-कटनी-सिवनी जिले तक यातायात प्रभावित होने से मार्ग अवरुद्ध हो गया है, वाहनों में ज्यादातर बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं एवं बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।



यह क्षेत्र… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 9, 2025

Talking to PTI, Yadav said, “There is pressure on traffic in areas of the state adjoining Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal (places surrounding Rewa district), as people have travelled from other states. I am requesting all not to move ahead on this road for the next couple of days.”

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) appeals to pilgrims going to Maha Kumbh from Rewa route to avoid going due to traffic congestion.



He says, "Maha Kumbh is going on, I have also taken a holy dip. I am telling you from my own experience, there is a pressure… pic.twitter.com/DWJtpJr1hj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2025

He said there are challenges in arrangements of the Maha Kumbh due to overcrowding, and the state government was in touch with the Prayagraj administration.

The chief minister said, “We are fortunate to receive so many pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, but at the same time, we are concerned about arrangements for their safety and well-being.”

He said that the state government has ensured food, water and all other essential arrangements for pilgrims travelling on all these routes, and social organisations are also engaged in this work.

“I humbly request everyone. Check on Google. If the road is clear, only then proceed. If there is difficulty on the way, stop at a suitable place and wait,” Yadav said.

Is the common devotee not a human being? Akhilesh’s swipe at UP govt

Taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Opposition leader and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blasted the administration’s handling of the event, urging authorities to address the plight of stranded devotees.

“The hungry, thirsty, distressed, and exhausted pilgrims stuck in traffic jams should be looked at with a humane perspective. Are common devotees, not human beings?” Yadav asked in a post on X.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में फँसे करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं के लिए तुरंत आपातकालीन व्यवस्था की जाए। हर तरफ़ से जाम में भूखे, प्यासे, बेहाल और थके तीर्थयात्रियों को मानवीय दृष्टि से देखा जाए। आम श्रद्धालु क्या इंसान नहीं है?



प्रयागराज में प्रवेश के लिए लखनऊ की तरफ़ 30 किमी पहले से ही नवाबगंज… pic.twitter.com/1JXmzgDEGI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 9, 2025

The former Chief Minister also demanded that vehicles be made toll-free across Uttar Pradesh during the Maha Kumbh to ease traffic and ensure a smoother journey for devotees.

“On the occasion of Maha Kumbh, vehicles should be made toll-free in UP. This will reduce travel problems and also the issue of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax-free, then why not exempt vehicles from tolls for this religious event?” he wrote.

महाकुंभ के अवसर पर उप्र में वाहनों को टोल मुक्त किया जाना चाहिए, इससे यात्रा की बाधा भी कम होगी और जाम का संकट भी। जब फ़िल्मों को मनोरंजन कर मुक्त किया जा सकता है तो महाकुंभ के महापर्व पर गाड़ियों को कर मुक्त क्यों नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1ceISd8WNK — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 9, 2025

He further highlighted specific trouble spots, mentioning major jams at Nawabganj, 30 km before entering Prayagraj from the Lucknow side, a bottleneck at Gauhania, 16 km before Rewa Road, and a traffic snarl extending 12-15 km towards Varanasi.

Yadav said, “The UP government has failed. It is visible only in false advertisements full of arrogance, but in reality it is missing on the ground.”

In another post on ‘X’ Yadav shared a video apparently from Madhya Pradesh in which police personnel are seen asking people on the road not to travel towards Prayagraj considering a huge traffic on the route.

He wrote, “There is ‘BJP government’ on both sides. One says come to Maha Kumbh, the other says don’t cross over.”

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ अपडेट:



जाम में फँसे लोग अपने वाहनों में क़ैद घंटों से क़ैद हैं।



दैनंदिनी ज़रूरतों के लिए महिलाओं तक के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है।



जो लोग रास्तों में बेसुध हो रहे हैं, उनकी देखभाल का कोई इंतजाम नहीं है।



श्रद्धालुओं के मोबाइल फ़ोन की बैटरी ख़त्म हो गयी है,… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2025

Parking is 50 percent filled for Maha Kumbh: Police

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said, “The number of vehicles is very high and the passengers are trying to come as close as possible to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Due to this, there is a long jam.

Singh said that almost the same crowd is coming now as had come on ‘Mauni Amavasya’.

Rush of devotees at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday (PTI Photo)

The distant parking lot is 50 per cent full. The nearest parking lot is a small parking lot, while the distant parking lot is big, he said.

He said that the vehicles of the local people do not run on the bathing festival, but now all types of vehicles are running.

In the last (2019) Kumbh, there was not so much crowd, especially on normal days, but this time such a huge crowd is coming on normal days, Singh said, adding the crowd of devotees does not seem to reduce for the next few days.

Prayagraj Sangam railway station closed

Taking cognizance of the enormous traffic jam leading to the Maha Kumbh, the railway authorities have closed the Prayagraj Sangam railway station.

The North Central Railway has implemented a single-direction traffic system at the Prayagraj Junction station till further orders given the huge crowd of devotees.

North Central Railway Senior Public Relations Officer Amit Malviya said that for the safety and convenience of the passengers, entry will be given only from the city side (towards platform no.-1) and exit will be only from the Civil Lines side.

He said that unreserved passengers will be given entry through direction wise passenger shelter. Ticket arrangements will be made at unreserved ticket counters, ATVMs, and mobile ticketing in the passenger shelters.

Similarly, reserved passengers will be given entry through gate number 5 and they will be allowed to go to the platform only half an hour before the arrival of the train.

Videos of massive Maha Kumbh traffic all over social media

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing massive traffic jams leading to the Maha Kumbh across several districts emerging on various social media platforms.

World’s biggest traffic jam’: 300-km long snarls choke roads to Maha Kumbh, vehicles stranded for hours.



A sea of vehicles, stretching up to 300 kilometers, transformed roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj into parking lots, with lakhs of pilgrims… pic.twitter.com/yFzEyZ2X3Y — Himanshu Ranjan (@himanshusudha95) February 10, 2025

Stuck in traffic for past 3 hours on the way to Maha kumbh mela

No response from the concerned authorities to make the situation any better for all the people going through this ordeal. Would you request kumbh authorities to take required action pic.twitter.com/DtHTCRMIuM — Neeraj (@neerajt86612028) February 9, 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

As per government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath.

With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.

(With inputs from agencies)



