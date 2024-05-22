300 tonnes of Zamzam water supplied daily to Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is supplied with 300 tonnes of Zamzam water every day from Makkah through tankers equipped for this purpose.

The monthly water supply is equivalent to 9,000 tonmes.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah not allowed without Haj permit from May 24 to June 26

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque exerts all efforts to provide Zamzam water at the Prophet’s Mosque so that worshippers and visitors can enjoy the blessed water, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

To ensure that Zamzam water is safe, a specialized technical staff takes more than 80 samples daily and examines them with the latest equipment.

This is the process for cleaning and sterilizing ZamZam water dispensers at Masjid al Nabawi in 🕌 Madina. pic.twitter.com/FMGXDa49qV — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) May 15, 2024

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years.

Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.