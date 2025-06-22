329 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: 329 persons were arrested for drunk driving in the Cyberabad commissionerate over the weekend.

Among the apprehended were 248 two-wheelers, 23 three -wheelers, 54 four-wheelers and four four-wheelers. 283 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. 37 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and nine offenders recorded a BCA level ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml.

All offenders will be produced before the court.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.