362 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad, Miyapur tops with 64

Hyderabad: As many as 362 people were arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend. Notably, there were no women offenders.

Among the vehicles seized were 260 two-wheelers, 73 four-wheelers, 24 three-wheelers, and five heavy vehicles. Of the offenders, three were aged 18–20, 123 were between 21–30 years, 141 were in the 31–40 age group, 74 were aged 41–50, 17 were between 51–60, and four were 61 and above.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

Areawise, Miyapur traffic police had the highest number of arrests with 64, followed by Shamshabad traffic police with 42 arrests. Shadnagar and Chevella traffic police recorded 32 arrests each.

Eighty-three offenders recorded a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0-50, 137 offenders had BAC 51-100, 69 offenders recorded a BAC level of 101-150. 27 persons had a BAC level of 151-200, 30 offenders recorded a BAC level of 201-300 and 16 offenders recorded a BAC level of 301-500.