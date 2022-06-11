37-year-old Palestinian man succumbs to injuries after Israeli attack

Jerusalem: A 37-year-old Palestinian man on Saturday succumbed to his injuries a week after being shot by Israeli forces in Jenin city, northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of Samih Jamal Amarneh, as a result of being seriously injured by the occupation bullets a few days ago in the town of Yabad near Jenin on Wednesday, June 1.

تغطية صحفية: "ارتقاء الأسير المحرر سميح عمارنة متأثرًا بإصابته خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال في بلدة يعبد قبل أسابيع".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/oBukJjodxd — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 11, 2022

Amarneh was shot during confrontations that followed the storming of the Israeli forces into the town of Yabad and demolishing of the house of the martyr Diaa Hamrasheh, the perpetrator of the Bnei Park operation, east of Tel Aviv.

At that time, in confrontations with the Israeli forces during the raid, 24-year-old Bilal Kabaha was killed and six others were wounded. Three of them were left in critical condition, including Amarneh.

The Israeli incursions into the cities, towns and villages of the occupied West Bank, especially the Jenin camp, are repeated almost daily, to pursue Palestinian youths and demolish the homes of those who carry out armed operations inside Israel.

Also Read 29-year-old Palestinian man killed in West Bank refugee camp

In most cases, confrontations occur between Palestinians and soldiers, resulting in injuries and deaths.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with the death of Amarneh, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of this year has risen to 65, including 21 from the Jenin governorate alone.