Israeli forces blow up home of Palestinian martyr, arrest his father

The Israeli occupation forces blew up the home of the martyr Diaa Hamrasheh in the occupied West Bank and arrested his father, on Thursday.

The occupation authorities blew up the two-storey building of Dia Hamrasheh in the village of Yabad in the city of Jenin, in occupied West Bank.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the units of the engineering teams of the Israeli forces planted explosives in the house of the family of the martyr Hamrasha, and evacuated the houses surrounding the house of the martyr’s family from its residents, then blew up the house, and flattening it to the ground.

عاجل| تغطية صحفية: "لحظة تفجير منزل عائلة ضياء حمارشة في بلدة يعبد جنوب جنين".



تصوير: عبد الله بحش pic.twitter.com/JGP6GOh4IO — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 2, 2022

The army also arrested Hamarsheh’s 59-year-old father, Ahmad, after the demolition.

On March 29, 27-year-old Hamarsheh carried out an operation in Bnei Brak in Tel Aviv, killing five Israelis. He was killed in a shoot-out with Israeli police at the scene.

Dia Hamrasheh (Photo: Twitter)

המחבל חוסל!



רוכב באופנוע ביצע ירי עם קלאצ'.



יש פצועים קשים, מאוד.

המון תפילות pic.twitter.com/MtGVNeIWAc — דבורה 🐝⁦🇮🇱🟢 (@devorah555) March 29, 2022

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army, during which the youths threw stones at the soldiers, and the soldiers responded with heavy bullets, tear gas and sound bombs.

The occupation forces opened fire on an ambulance officer while evacuating one of the injured in the town of Yabad, and the occupation soldiers fired stun and tear gas canisters extensively toward the homes of citizens, which led to dozens of cases of suffocation.

#صور| تغطية صحفية: "جيش الاحتلال يدمّر منزل منزل عائلة ضياء حمارشة في يعبد". pic.twitter.com/V34cmktAhQ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday evening, the town of Yabad witnessed violent confrontations in conjunction with its storming of the house of the family of martyr Hamarsheh. 24-year-old, Bilal Kabha, was martyred and three Palestinians were seriously wounded by the Israeli occupation forces, who deployed their snipers on the roofs of the houses.

The city of Jenin witnessed a march in which young men carried the corpse of the martyr Kabha on their shoulders, and roamed the streets of the city with the angry chants condemning the crimes of the occupation.

تغطية صحفية : "جانب من تشييع الشاب بلال كبها والذي ارتقى برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة يعبد بجنين" pic.twitter.com/q6SdjgeXeO — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 1, 2022

The Israeli occupation authorities usually demolish the homes of Palestinians who carry out operations that result in the killing of Israelis, which human rights organizations criticize, and consider a collective punishment.

بالفيديو والصور| الاحتلال يفجّر منزل منفذ عملية "بني براك" في يعبد



تفاصيل: https://t.co/BW7N6ifcMS pic.twitter.com/Bzgj1wSpKl — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday, a number of Palestinians suffocated as a result of the Israeli aggression, where four young men were also arrested, during confrontations with Zionist settlers in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that “one of the settlers tried to remove the Palestinian flag from one of the pillars on the main street, and the youths of the town prevented it.” He pointed out that “the occupation forces intervened and fired tear gas canisters at them, causing a number of them to suffocate.

The occupation forces arrested four young men: Uday Ali Hamdan, Muhammad Saed Odeh, Rami Hammad Odeh, and Anan Shafiq Odeh.

#متابعة الاحتلال يعتقل 3 شبان واصابة آخرين بالاختناق في بلدة حوارة جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/2mHH0VLuiV — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 1, 2022