39 days on, Telangana man killed in Ukraine yet to return home

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a Jagtial man killed in a Russian drone strike in Ukraine have been pending repatriation for over a month now. His family approached CM Prajavani on October 9, seeking financial assistance to bring the body back.

Avilala Sudarshan, a native of Hasanabad village in Jagtial Urban Mandal, died in a Russian attack on September 1. The Indian Embassy allegedly asked the family to pay Rs 6 lakh to repatriate his mortal remains.

Sudarshan’s wife, Bhargavi, and mother, Gangu, then approached CM Pravasi Prajavani in Hyderabad expressing concern that they haven’t been able to get the body back even after 39 days.

Vice Chairman of the Telangana Government’s NRI Advisory Committee Mandha Bheem Reddy provided the family with the necessary guidance.

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Telangana Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, who visited the Prajavani help desk, consoled the bereaved family and wrote to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking Rs 6 lakh financial assistance.

In his letter, Lakshman Kumar stated that Bhargavi has already submitted a petition to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, seeking the necessary assistance to complete the documentation and formalities required to repatriate her husband’s mortal remains; however, no response has been received to date.