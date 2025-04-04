4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Arabian Gulf, approximately 55 kilometres east of Jubail, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 4.

Dr Abdullah Al-Misnad, a former professor of climate science at Qassim University and vice president of the Weather and Climate Society, said on X that the tremor is considered a light earthquake under international earthquake classification standards.

“This type of earthquake is typically felt by residents. It may cause light objects to shift or fall, and a faint sound may sometimes be heard. However, it rarely causes any significant damage,” he explained.

Dr Al-Misnad added that such tremors are natural seismic occurrences, with approximately 6,200 earthquakes of this magnitude occurring worldwide each year.

هزة أرضية بقوة 4.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر سُجلت غربي الخليج العربي، على بُعد 38 كم شمال شرق #الجبيل، وذلك عند الساعة 02:36 قبيل فجر اليوم، بعمق يُقدّر بنحو 10 كم.



تصنيف الهزة:

تُعد هذه الهزة من الزلازل الخفيفة، حيث يشعر بها الإنسان بوضوح، وقد تتحرك الأشياء الخفيفة من أماكنها،… pic.twitter.com/RM6IC8kqbq — أ.د. عبدالله ‌المسند (@ALMISNID) April 4, 2025

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) confirmed the quake on X, attributing it to stress affecting ancient faults in the Arabian Gulf region. These geological movements are linked to the ongoing collision between the Arabian Plate and the Eurasian Plate.