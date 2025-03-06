4 held in 2BHK housing scam; fake documents, cash seized

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested on Thursday, March 6, for allegedly being involved in the fake allotment letters for double-bedroom houses under the Telangana government’s 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme. The police seized fake documents, rubber stamps, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The accused has been identified as M Jyothi,49, P Sunil Singh, 43, G Ramesh,43, and L Nitin Kumar,23.

According to reports, the prime accused Jyothi and Sunil Singh posed as social workers to gain public trust. They lured victims by offering assistance in obtaining official documents such as caste and income certificates. With the help of Ramesh and Nitin Kumar, they gathered Aadhaar details and photographs of prospective applicants, convincing them of their ability to secure double-bedroom houses.

Further, the accused used fake rubber stamps from government offices, including the revenue division office and chief reception officer. More than 200 forged allotment letters were issued, falsely claiming housing allocations in Hi-Tech City, Tatti Annaram, and Kollur.

Police investigations revealed that the accused Jyothi had been involved in a similar scam in 2020, with a case registered against her at Jubilee Hills police station.

Acting on a tip-off, Hyderabad police arrested the accused.

A case has been registered at Chatrinaka police station under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents), and 472 (making counterfeit seals) of IPC.