4 police inspectors transferred under Hyderabad commissionerate

Hyderabad: Four inspectors of the Hyderabad police were transferred and posted to new offices in the city commissionerate on Friday, February 28.

The transfer orders were issued on administrative grounds, with immediate effect. The order includes transfers of two detective inspectors (DIs).

The officers who were assigned the transfer orders are Surendar Malkapuram, who has been working as the station house officer (SHO) traffic police, at Charminar station, who will now assume office as SHO, Borabanda police station.

Veera Shekar Sunkari, the outgoing SHO of Borabanda police station, will take charge as SHO of Charminar traffic police station.

Saidulu Garikapati, working as DI in Chaderghat police station, was transferred to Borabanda station, as the DI and Bhoopal Goud Budige, the outgoing DI of Borabanda station, will take the same role in the Chaderghat station.