4 police inspectors transferred under Hyderabad commissionerate

The transfer orders were issued on administrative grounds, with immediate effect. The order includes transfers of two detective inspectors (DIs).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 28th February 2025 6:32 pm IST
4 police inspectors transferred under Hyderabad commissionerate
4 police inspectors transferred under Hyderabad commissionerate

Hyderabad: Four inspectors of the Hyderabad police were transferred and posted to new offices in the city commissionerate on Friday, February 28.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The transfer orders were issued on administrative grounds, with immediate effect. The order includes transfers of two detective inspectors (DIs).

The officers who were assigned the transfer orders are Surendar Malkapuram, who has been working as the station house officer (SHO) traffic police, at Charminar station, who will now assume office as SHO, Borabanda police station.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Rachakonda police commissioner transfers 27 inspectors

Veera Shekar Sunkari, the outgoing SHO of Borabanda police station, will take charge as SHO of Charminar traffic police station.

Saidulu Garikapati, working as DI in Chaderghat police station, was transferred to Borabanda station, as the DI and Bhoopal Goud Budige, the outgoing DI of Borabanda station, will take the same role in the Chaderghat station.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 28th February 2025 6:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button