4 Rohingya nationals held in Hyderabad for illegal immigration

Hyderabad: Four Rohingya nationals, along with their children, were arrested on Tuesday, May 20, for illegally entering India and fraudulently obtaining Indian identity documents.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Arman,32, his wife Mohammed Rumana Akther,26, his brother Mohammed Nayeem,20 and their associate, Mohammed Haris,33. All four are originally from Myanmar.

According to reports, the accused were staying at Pedda Amberpet and Balapur in Rangareddy district while posing as Indian nationals. Police revealed that the group entered India illegally in 2011 and, using forged documents and false declarations, obtained Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks, birth certificates, and other official documents.

Police said these identity documents were acquired through local contacts, including at Mee Seva centres, with the help of two others, including Ayaz and Shoaib Malik are currently absconding.

The accused reportedly opened multiple bank accounts, procured an Indian driving license, and even secured LIC policy bonds using their fake identities. One of the accused, Mohammed Haris, was working as a private teacher at a madrasa in Hafeezbaba Nagar.

Based on credible information, Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar and Hayathnagar police arrested the accused and seized a forged documents including five Aadhaar cards, five voter ID cards, two PAN cards, one driving license, and four birth certificates. Police also recovered bank passbooks, cheque books, a Bharat Gas connection book, LIC policy bonds, five mobile phones, and one UNHCR refugee identity card.







