40 kg of Chinese manja collected at clean-up drive in Hyderabad’s park

Hyderabad: A manja clean-up drive at Hyderabad’s Indira Park hosted by the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) on Saturday, February 1, resulted in the discovery of 40 kg of dangerous Chinese manja from trees.

The three-hour drive was attended by 40 volunteers from AWCS, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), members of the HCL Foundation and the Head Held High Foundation. Despite their best efforts, the volunteers were able to clean only a fraction of the discarded Chinese manja from the park. Boom lifts were arranged by the GHMC to help in cleaning the manja from the trees.

AWCS will conduct another drive next Saturday (February 8) with more volunteers to hopefully clear out the manja mess in Hyderabad’s park.

The AWCS is a Hyderabad-based organisation which helps in the rescue and conservation of animals around the city. In the month of January alone, they were able to rescue 28 birds among which seven died and four were left permanently disabled due to Chinese manja.

AWCS has a dedicated rescue and rehabilitation center in Hyderabad which helps over 40 birds each month. People can donate to the organization through a QR code on their Instagram to help save birds entangled in the nylon manja or even sign up as volunteers through the website.