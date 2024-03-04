40% surge in Eid package enquiries among UAE residents, says report

As the holy month of Ramzan 2024 is around the corner, residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are eagerly anticipating its arrival and already planning their six-day Eid Al-Fitr holidays to cherish moments with loved ones.

According to musafir.com, the UAE’s leading travel management company, Eid Al-Fitr package enquiries by residents have surged by 40 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

UAE residents’ travel preferences for Ramzan 2024 and Eid are evolving, ranging from extended family getaways to solo adventures, showcasing a diverse travel landscape.

“Celebrating the evolving travel landscape, we witness UAE residents embracing diverse travel preferences, from extended family getaways to solo adventures,” Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com, said in a press release.

He added, “At musafir.com, we’re committed to tailoring each journey to match these dynamic trends, ensuring every traveller finds their perfect escape, whether it’s exploring new destinations or indulging in premium experiences.”

Travel trends breakdown including upcoming Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr, and beyond

Extended vacation trends: Many travellers are opting for longer 7 to 10-day holiday packages, strategically aligning their trips with school spring breaks to enhance the family holiday experience.

Solo vs family vs friends travel: Sixty percent of people prefer travelling with family during Eid break while 6 percent prefer solo and 10-12 percent opt for trips with friends.

Exploration of new and exotic destinations: Travellers are increasingly exploring new and exotic destinations like Japan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Popular Eid Al-Fitr destinations: CIS countries like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are popular destinations for Eid Al-Fitr packages due to their easy visa processes, affordability, and cultural experiences.

Striking a balance between affordability and luxury: Leisure travellers are increasingly seeking premium experiences, including luxury and comfort, with a preference for premium economy flights and boutique 5-star properties.

Demand for women’s group and solo travel: Women’s group travel is expected to grow by 15 percent while solo travel remains prevalent due to the desire for independent exploration.

Customised vs package trips: Group departures are gaining popularity due to their affordability, with a 10 percent increase in 2024, providing travellers with the opportunity to explore diverse destinations.

Advanced booking and summer holiday packages: Summer holiday packages are gaining popularity due to travellers’ keen interest in short-haul destinations, indicating a desire for early planning and preferred travel arrangements.

Frequency of travel: Travel frequency has surged, choosing multiple trips annually for family vacations, romantic getaways, or friends’ adventures, embracing diverse destinations and creating lasting memories.

Surge in business travel: This year, business travel has seen a 25 percent increase compared to 2023, indicating robust economic activity and increased corporate engagement.

Preference for eco-friendly sustainable options in business travel: Eco-friendly travel options are gaining popularity in business but leisure travel is not yet as significant, indicating a growing awareness of environmental concerns.

Top destinations for business travel post Ramzan and Eid Al-Fitr: GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, the UK, USA, Germany, and China are the top destinations for business travel, showcasing their dynamic appeal for corporate travellers.

Musafir.com provides affordable luxury holiday packages starting at Dirham 3,500 (Rs 79,003), focusing on comfort, safety, and happiness, ensuring an unforgettable travel experience for all.