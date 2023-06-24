400 tons of Zamzam water supplied to Prophet’s Mosque daily during Haj season

Riyadh: The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is supplied with up to 400 tons of Zamzam water daily from Makkah during the Haj season, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The holy water is poured into 10,000 containers which are available around the mosque, and an additional 5,000 containers are used in case needed.

As many as 530 employees and supervisors are involved in filling the containers and transferring them to their designated places in the mosque, on its roof, and in its courtyard.

Seven sites at the mosque were designated for filling containers and three areas were used to cool single-use Zamzam water bottles, 80,000 of which are distributed daily, the report added.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries during this Haj season after the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.