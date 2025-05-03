42 stolen electricity meters seized from contractor’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that raises serious questions about internal oversight, the Raidurg police on Friday, May 2, seized 42 electricity meters that were illegally hidden in the house of a contractor in Gachibowli’s Telecom Nagar. The accused, identified as Chennakeshava Reddy, reportedly fled before police arrived.

Based on information provided by inspector Venkanna of Rayadurgam police station, one AD Ambedkar from the Ibrahimbagh subdivision of the electricity department lodged a complaint that several electricity meters which should have been under departmental custody had been lost.

Acting on the suspicions that the previous contractor could be involved, the police raided Reddy’s house. The raid resulted in finding 42 meters, and it proved illegal possession.

The authorities believe that the meters were stolen during the previous jobs with the department that the contractor had done.

A case has been filed, and a further inquiry is in process to know what manner the meters were stolen and whether others too are involved in the theft.