47-year-old Indian cook wins over Rs 20 crore in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 47-year-old Indian man, who works as a cook in the UAE, has won the grand prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,68,04,814) in the 66th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Rama has matched five out of six winning numbers—3, 16, 19, 23, and 30 during the live draw. He has been buying tickets since 2020.

Upon winning the prize money, Rama plans to open a small restaurant in the UAE and also plans to donate to orphanages in India and clear his debts.

Indian technician wins over Rs 24 crore in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

“The joy I’ve been feeling is indescribable. This prize money will allow my children to lead a life free of the struggles and hardships I have encountered. After working continuously for 37 years, it’s finally my turn to live a life of comfort and fulfil every dream that my kids, parents, and siblings have ever had. I will remain forever grateful to Mahzooz for this great fortune,” Gulf News quoted Rama.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirham 35 (Rs 710).