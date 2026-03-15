485 held for drunk driving in Malkajgiri, Cyberabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 485 people were arrested for driving in an inebriated state in the Malkajgiri and Cyberabad commissionerates during a special drive on March 13 and 14.

In the Malkajgiri commissionerate, 223 people were arrested. Among those arrested, 194 were two-wheeler riders, 21 four-wheeler drivers, and eight three-wheeler drivers. As many as 204 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 36-200, 10 recorded a BAC ranging from 201-300, and nine recorded a BAC of 301-550.

In a statement, the Malkajgiri police said, “Malkajgiri Police reiterate that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence.”

If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Last week, 238 cases of drunk driving were disposed of by the court. Out of all the convicts, 219 were ordered to pay fines, eight were jailed and penalised and 11 were ordered to do community service and pay a fine.

262 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad

As many as 262 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad during a special drive on March 13-14.

Among all those arrested, 205 were two-wheeler drivers, 50 were four-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler drivers, and two were heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 233 offenders recorded BCA ranging from 36-200, as many 19 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201-300 and 10 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301-550.

Last week, 187 cases of drunk driving were disposed of by the court; 162 offenders were ordered to pay a fine, 23 were ordered to pay a fine and community service, while two others were ordered to pay a fine and serve jail.