Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is back in the spotlight with a bang, thanks to the newly released film Coolie, starring none other than Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this high-octane action drama boasts one of the most star-studded casts of the year, featuring Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Early reviews have poured in, praising Nagarjuna’s power-packed performance. If Rajinikanth shines as the perfect hero, Nagarjuna has nailed the role of a charismatic antagonist. In fact, many believe the legendary actor is the backbone of Kanagaraj’s latest blockbuster.

As Nagarjuna trends across news and social media today, here’s a quick look at his net worth, properties, and the most expensive things he owns in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna Akkineni Net Worth 2025

With an estimated net worth of over Rs 3,500 crore, Nagarjuna is considered the richest Tollywood actor. (as of August 2025)

Expensive things he owns in Hyderabad

1. Annapurna Studios — Rs 200 crore

One of his most valuable possessions is the iconic Annapurna Studios, founded by his father. Spread across 22 acres in the heart of Hyderabad, it’s a one-stop hub for filmmaking from set construction to post-production.

2. Jubilee Hills Mansion worth Rs 45 crore

The actor resides with his family in a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills. The palatial property reflects luxury at every corner.

3. N Grill Restaurant

Nagarjuna co-owns N Grill, a premium fine-dining restaurant in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, offering gourmet global and Indian cuisine in a plush setting.

4. Luxury Car worth Rs 2.5 crore

In 2024, the telugu superstar added a Lexus LM MPV worth Rs 2.5 crore to his enviable collection of high-end cars.

5. Lavish Private Jet

The star also owns a private jet, often used for family vacations, making travel as grand as his lifestyle.

From silver screen dominance to real-life grandeur, Nagarjuna continues to be a class apart, both as an actor and a style icon.

Have you watched Coolie yet? Did Nagarjuna’s performance blow you away?