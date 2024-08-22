5 Telugu origin men arrested for prostitution ring in US

Hyderabad: Seven Indian nationals, including five Telugu natives, were arrested for soliciting prostitution in Denton county, Texas, US, between Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15.

In a sting operation conducted by the Denton County Sheriff’s office, 18 individuals were found attempting to purchase sexual favours for money. Five of the seven Indians identified were of Telugu origin individuals, said the Sheriff’s office. Among the arrested Telugu individuals, one has been charged with soliciting prostitution of a minor.

The Telugu-origin Indians arrested by Denton Sheriff have been identified as Nikhil Bandi, Nikhil Kummari, both charged with evading arrest, Monish Galla, Jaikiran Mekala, charged with solicitation of prostitution and Jaikiran Mekala, who is charged with solicitation of prostitution of a minor under 18 and evading arrest.

According to US law, solicitation of prostitution is classified as a state jail felony and solicitation involving a minor is a second-degree felony, which can result in significant penalties including up to 20 years in prison and upto 15 years of probation.