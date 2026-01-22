Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s personal life is once again in the spotlight after the actor revealed that he is all set to take his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the next level. In a recent interview, Aamir confirmed that the couple will soon be moving in together into a new house located close to where his family resides.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir shared that the shift is happening amid the chaos of his upcoming production Happy Patel. Talking about commitment, the actor said that he and Gauri are in a very serious and committed space, adding that he already considers himself “married” to her in his heart. Whether they choose to formalise the relationship, he said, is something they will decide with time.

As Aamir Khan prepares to begin this new chapter with Gauri Spratt, here’s a look at some of the popular women he was rumoured to be linked with in the past.

Aamir Khan’s rumoured dating history

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh sparked dating rumours after working together in Dangal. Their frequent appearances and strong on-screen chemistry led to speculation, with some reports even linking her to his separation from Kiran Rao. However, both Aamir and Fatima have consistently denied the rumours, maintaining that they share a purely professional bond.

2. Preity Zinta

Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta were at the centre of intense “secret marriage” rumours in the early 2000s, especially after the success of Dil Chahta Hai and Aamir’s separation from Reena Dutta. Preity later dismissed the claims as baseless, revealing that the rumours became so widespread that people even referred to her as “Mrs Aamir Khan” on film sets.

3. Pooja Bhatt

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt’s chemistry in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin gave rise to strong dating rumours in the early 90s. While neither ever confirmed a romance, Pooja later described their off-screen equation as a “Tom and Jerry” relationship, marked by affection and frequent clashes.

4. Mamta Kulkarni

Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni were a popular on-screen pair in the 1995 film Baazi. Gossip columns hinted at a possible fling during the shoot, but there was never any solid confirmation. The rumours eventually faded away.

5. Jessica Hines

Aamir Khan was linked to British journalist Jessica Hines in the late 1990s. The controversy escalated in 2005 when reports claimed they shared a live-in relationship and had a son together. While the rumours resurfaced in 2025 following allegations by Aamir’s estranged brother, both Aamir and Jessica have maintained silence on the matter.

On his 60th birthday last year, Aamir Khan officially introduced Gauri Spratt to the media, confirming that the two had been dating for 18 months putting an end to speculation and marking a new phase in his personal life.