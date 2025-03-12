540 Indians including 24 from Telangana, rescued from Myanmar cyber scam

Fourteen members from the first batch have already reached Hyderabad, while the remaining ten are expected to arrive on Wednesday, March 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th March 2025 8:26 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government of India has successfully rescued and repatriated 540 Indian nationals including 24 from Telangana who were trapped in cyber scam compounds in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The individuals were brought back to Delhi in two batches with 283 in the first and 257 in the second on March 10 and 11.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for trafficking the victims under the pretext of lucrative overseas job opportunities. Legal action will be taken against individuals or organizations involved in these fraudulent recruitment schemes.

Authorities have urged job seekers to exercise caution while considering employment abroad, especially for positions promising high salaries with minimal qualifications.

The public is advised to verify job offers through official channels like the Ministry of External Affairs website and demand a written agreement from the employer before travel, and be wary of suspicious job descriptions.

