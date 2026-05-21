Hyderabad is famous for Charminar, biryani and bustling food streets, but the city is also filled with unusual experiences many people are only now discovering through social media. From prison-themed adventures and illusion museums to hidden heritage spots and eco escapes, Hyderabad today offers far more than the regular mall and cafe outings if you are in the city.

Here are seven unique places Hyderabadis can explore for a memorable weekend.

New attractions in Hyderabad to explore in 2026

1. Jail Anubhavam, Chanchalguda

One of the city’s most unusual attractions is “Jail Anubhavam” “Feel The Jail” at the Telangana Prisons Museum. Visitors get to experience a simulated prison routine with lockup cells, prison uniforms and simple jail-style meals. The realistic setup has become popular among youngsters and groups looking for something completely different.

Ticket price starts at around Rs. 1000 per person for 12hours & Rs 2000 for 24 hours.

2. Kacche Raaste Nature Escape, Near Dundigal

For those looking to escape Hyderabad’s busy roads and concrete spaces, Kacche Raaste offers a peaceful outdoor experience surrounded by greenery and animals. Visitors can interact with farm animals, explore nature spaces and enjoy a calm village-like atmosphere just outside the city.

Tickets – Rs. 600 depending on activities. Timings are from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Also Read This hidden nature park near Hyderabad is a paradise for bird lovers

3. Paradox Museum, Irrum Manzil

Paradox Museum has quickly become one of Hyderabad’s biggest crowd-pullers for youngsters and content creators. Filled with optical illusions, mirror rooms and reality-defying installations, the museum turns science and creativity into interactive entertainment. Every room is designed for immersive experiences and striking photographs.

Ticket prices range between Rs. 650 and Rs. 850 depending on weekdays or weekends. The museum is open from 11 am to 8 pm.

4. Kothwalguda Eco Park

Located away from the city’s commercial rush, Kothwalguda Eco Park offers greenery, cycling tracks, walking bridges and scenic sunset views beside the lake. The peaceful atmosphere makes it ideal for families, couples and evening visitors.

Entry tickets cost around Rs. 20 to Rs. 50. The park remains open from 9 am to 11:50 am and again from 4 pm to 6 pm.

5. Allu Cinemas, Kokapet

Luxury cinema experiences are becoming increasingly popular in Hyderabad, and Allu Cinemas is among the newest additions to the trend. The theatre features massive screens, premium recliner seating and immersive sound systems designed for movie lovers.

Movie ticket prices generally begin from Rs. 250 onwards depending on the show.

6. Hidden Stepwell Of Osmania University

The restored stepwell inside Osmania University has recently become a hidden favourite among photographers and history lovers. Its illuminated stone architecture and symmetrical design create a stunning old-world atmosphere, especially during evenings. Various musical events happen here.

Entry is free for visitors exploring the campus areas.

From immersive entertainment to peaceful nature escapes, these places show a completely different side of Hyderabad waiting to be explored.