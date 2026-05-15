Hyderabad: Indian television has given audiences some of the most loved love stories, both on-screen and off-screen. Lavish weddings, adorable social media moments and years of togetherness made many of these pairs seem inseparable.

But sometimes, behind the glamorous appearances and perfect Instagram pictures, relationships quietly fall apart. The same television industry that thrives on stories of eternal love has also witnessed some deeply shocking heartbreaks and unexpected separations. Over the years, several popular TV couples left fans stunned after announcing divorces that nobody saw coming, turning once-loved fairytale romances into headline-making splits.

1. Mouni Roy and Surah Nambiar

The latest name to join this conversation is Mouni Roy. The Naagin fame actress and her husband Suraj Nambiar have reportedly confirmed their separation after days of intense speculation around their marriage. What started with social media buzz, unfollowing claims and rumours soon turned into a bigger conversation after reports stated that the couple has decided to part ways while requesting privacy. Mouni and Suraj had tied the knot in January 2022 in Goa.

And while Mouni’s news has shocked fans, she is not the first television name whose personal life has made headlines for an unexpected split.

2. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s divorce remains one of the most talked-about separations in TV history. Their marriage ended legally in 2012 after years of a very public and bitter battle.

3. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s relationship too kept making headlines for its repeated patch-ups, accusations and public statements before the two finally got divorced in June 2023.

4. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee were once among TV’s most loved couples after meeting on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. But their marriage also ended, with their divorce being finalised in 2021 after years of proceedings.

5. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu’s split was another shocker for fans who loved them during their Uttaran days. The two reportedly separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

6. Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover’s divorce also left television fans stunned, especially because the two were considered one of the most good-looking and loved couples of their time. Karan had confirmed their divorce in 2014.

From reel-life romance to real-life heartbreak, these divorces prove one thing: television may give us dreamy love stories, but behind the camera, relationships often face the same cracks, pressure and complications as anyone else’s.