60 Telangana Congress leaders to join INDIA bloc protest in Delhi

Led by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the group also comprises key ministers, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Indian MPs march to Election Commission demanding CEC's resignation amid protests.
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with senior opposition leaders and MPs from the INDIA bloc during a protest march from Parliament toward the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Nearly 60 ruling Congress public representatives of Telangana, including MLAs, left for Delhi in a special flight on Sunday, October 11, to participate in the INDIA bloc protest on October 12, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR.

Led by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the group also comprises key ministers, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Congress sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday invited the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district unit presidents and other leaders to participate in the October 12 protest in the National Capital.

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Subhan Bakery

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal recently said that the opposition bloc would stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday as part of its ongoing efforts to protect people’s voting rights.

Venugopal also said the bloc recently met the President to convey its concerns on the matter and would also meet the Chief Justice of India on Monday.

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