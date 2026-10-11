60 Telangana Congress leaders to join INDIA bloc protest in Delhi

Hyderabad: Nearly 60 ruling Congress public representatives of Telangana, including MLAs, left for Delhi in a special flight on Sunday, October 11, to participate in the INDIA bloc protest on October 12, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR.

Led by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the group also comprises key ministers, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Congress sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday invited the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district unit presidents and other leaders to participate in the October 12 protest in the National Capital.

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AICC general secretary K C Venugopal recently said that the opposition bloc would stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday as part of its ongoing efforts to protect people’s voting rights.

Venugopal also said the bloc recently met the President to convey its concerns on the matter and would also meet the Chief Justice of India on Monday.