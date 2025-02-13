600 kg rotten chicken seized from shops in Secunderabad

The rotten chicken was found stored in cold storages of chicken centers in Anna Nagar of Rasoolpura in Secunderabad on Thursday, February 13.

600 kg rotten chicken seized by food safety officials in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Food Safety department officials, along with the Task Force officials seized 600 kg chicken in a rotten condition which was stored for 2-3 months by chicken centres and was under supply to nearby wine shops and bars at Anna Nagar of Rasoolpura in Secunderabad on Thursday, February 13.

According to Secunderabad Cantonment sanitation superintendent Devender and Task Force SI Gagandeep, SSS and Ravi Chicken centres were selling rotten chicken meat at the lowest prices to make higher profits.

Based on complaints, the officials conducted a joint operation and seized the rotten chicken meat. In view of bird flu cases being prevalent in various states including Telangana and AP, locals urged the officials to take stringent action on such businesses.

