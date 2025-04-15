61-day fishing ban begins in TN; fishermen urge vigilance against illegal trawling

Chennai: The 61-day annual fishing ban along Tamil Nadu’s coast began in the early hours of Tuesday and will continue until June 14.

The ban, implemented under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, is aimed at protecting marine biodiversity during the peak breeding season.

During this period, mechanised boats and trawlers are prohibited from venturing into the sea.

According to the Ramanathapuram district administration, nearly 1,500 mechanised vessels across various coastal jetties have been anchored, including 809 boats in Chennai alone.

In Thoothukudi district, more than 550 mechanised boats at the Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar fishing harbours will remain ashore.

Fishermen leaders have urged the Tamil Nadu government to step up coastal surveillance to prevent illegal fishing during the ban.

They have called for the deployment of the Indian Coast Guard and the state’s marine police to monitor the waters and identify violators.

“We must ensure no unauthorised fishing takes place, especially by boats from Kanniyakumari or Kerala. The fisheries department must remain alert,” said Pugal, Secretary of the Deep Sea Fishermen Welfare Association.

Traditional country boats, however, are allowed to operate during the ban in Tamil Nadu.

However, officials have warned fishermen not to venture into Andhra Pradesh waters, where a complete fishing ban, including on traditional craft, is in effect.

“There have been past incidents where our fishermen were assaulted and their equipment confiscated by locals in Andhra Pradesh. We must avoid such confrontations,” a state fisheries department official said.

To support affected fishermen, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a financial relief of ₹8,000 for each registered fisherman. Boat owners can use this period for vessel maintenance and repairs.

Meanwhile, there are growing demands from the fishing community to increase the compensation, citing inflation and rising commodity prices.

N.J. Bose, leader of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, also reiterated the need for a resolution on the long-pending Katchatheevu issue before the ban ends.

Ahead of the ban, fish prices surged at markets across the state.

On Sunday, the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai witnessed high demand and steep prices: Seer fish (vanjaram) was sold at ₹900–₹1,000 per kg, white pomfret (vellai vavval) at ₹1,100 per kg, red snapper (sankara) at ₹500–₹600 per kg, and sardines (mathi) at ₹100–₹120 per kg.

With local fishing suspended, markets typically source fish from neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka. Consumers are also expected to flock to coastal hamlets to buy directly from traditional fishermen as they return to shore with their catch.