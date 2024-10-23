70 EVM vans to educate voters ahead of Assembly polls: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: Chief electoral officer, Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy said on Wednesday, October 23 that 70 mobile vans have been deployed – one in each Assembly constituency – for spreading awareness on EVM and VVPAT ahead of the Assembly Election 2025.

The mobile vans are part of an awareness campaign launched on October 15 to educate voters and these may also try to reach voters who visit shopping malls and metro stations, a statement said.

The CEO explained that the awareness programme on EVMs and VVPATs is organised ahead of every general election to Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assembly Election.

The program focuses on imparting knowledge about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, elucidating the step-by-step procedure of casting votes, and educating voters on how to verify their choices through the Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The CEO said that 22 Demonstration Centers (EDC) have been set up in all 11 Districts in Delhi – two in each district – for awareness of the general public regarding how to cast their vote using EVM and VVPAT.

Krishnamurthy also explained that all District Election Officers, NCT of Delhi, have been directed that prominent places like malls, metro stations, etc. with high footfall should also be covered to the extent possible during the campaign.

The CEO also appealed to the voters of Delhi to make use of this opportunity to acquire knowledge about the voting process using EVMs & VVPATs as this will also save their time on polling day.

The term of the current 70-member Assembly will end on February 23, 2025.

Ruling AAP’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal had last month demanded early Assembly elections in Delhi, seeking voting in November along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls.