Beating all odds, an elderly Palestinian woman proved has left the people around the world in awe after she completed the Quran memorisation at the age of 72.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing Halima Ali, a Palestinian woman being garlanded and facilitated in a hall for achieving this achievement. Subsequently, several other posts appeared on social media lauding the woman’s inspiring achievement.