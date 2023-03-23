75 FLO members from Hyderabad visit Parliament to witness session

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad, a group of 75 members visited the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The objective of the visit was to familiarise its members with Parliament procedures and witness Parliament Session.

Sharing the experience FLO chairperson, Shubhraa Maheshwari said, “The building itself is a historic one and is a colonial-era building. Further witnessing the Parliament House of the largest Republic and the largest democracy of the world is an experience of a different kind, shares.”

“The group witnessed Loksabha session sessions twice. It is an unusual opportunity. Normally we get to meet only a couple of MPs or Ministers at a time. Seeing hundreds of Parliamentarians working together in the Lower house was a unique and exhilarating experience,” added Shubhraa Maheshwari.

“Meeting with the Honourable Speaker of Loksabha, Omji Birla in his personal chamber was a rare chance for our members. How gracious enough to take time out and host us,” she added in a press note.

.

The members were shown around the Parliament Building and got the opportunity to click photos with many Parliamentarians and ministers in the iconic corridors of Parliament House.

Some of the parliamentarians whom they met include Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Jyotindriya Scindhia, Gautam Gambhir, our own Ranjit Reddy, Kishen Reddy, MPs from North East, Maharashtra.

“We had a chance to experience the grandness of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The members were in awe of the grand halls, ornate architecture, and a sense of history and tradition,” Shubhraa added.

“The guided tour of The President House entailing the traditions of the biggest house worldwide was undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the members,” Shubhraa adds.

Members also had the experience to taste the culinary expertise of Roseate Hotels and Resorts. It was one full-day tour, where members had to start their journey at 1:30 am only to return the next day at 12:30 am.