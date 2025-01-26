76th Republic Day: Indian flag posted by Telangana digital media triggers row

Hyderabad: The Telangana government digital media wing courted controversy by posting an upside down image of the Indian Flag on its social media on Sunday, January 26.

The post was uploaded on the occasion of 76th Republic Day celebration in India.

The picture of the green flag at the top is a violation of the National Flag Code of India 2002. The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the National Flag.

It governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. The Flag Code of India took effect on January 26, 2002. It clearly says that the national flag should not be displayed in an inverted manner, i.e., the saffron band should not be the bottom band.

Also Read Upholding Constitution important: Telangana HC CJ on Republic Day

The Telangana digital media wing quickly deleted the post after realising the blunder. The now-deleted poster shows Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Dr BR Ambedkar, the Indian Constitution along with the inverted Indian Flag with a message in Telugu.

Telangana Digital Media posted an upside down image of the Indian Flag.



The image was imposed on a poster for Republic Day greetings . @TheSiasatDaily #Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/M4zCOJC8r2 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 26, 2025

Upholding Constitution important: Telangana HC CJ on Republic Day

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Sujay Paul, emphasized the significant efforts made by the framers of the Constitution in crafting this foundational document on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

Also Read Upholding Constitution important: Telangana HC CJ on Republic Day

During a ceremony held in the High Court premises, he unveiled the national flag and addressed attendees about the importance of upholding and protecting the Constitution, stating that this responsibility lies with every citizen.

He stated that Telangana ranks first in the country for resolving cases through Lok Adalat.