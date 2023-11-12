’80k Muslim voters in Goshamahal’: AIMIM leader Khaja Bilal resigns

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former corporator Khaja Bilal resigned from the party. He made the announcement in a video statement posted on Sunday, November 11.

In a video, he said, “I had demanded the AIMIM ticket from Goshamahal assembly constituency but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t give it.”

He explained that there are 80,000 Muslim voters in Goshamahal and AIMIM was not contesting from there for unknown reasons. “In a planned way Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t field a candidate. The AIMIM president should have fielded a candidate,” said Khaja Bilal.

He alleged the AIMIM party doesn’t have any strategy to tackle Raja Singh. Because the AIMIM has not fielded a candidate Raja Singh has been winning elections since 2014 elections.