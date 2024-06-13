86 school buses seized in Hyderabad for lack of fitness, permit paperwork

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Road Transport department cracked down on school buses that do not have fitness and permit documents, and seized a total of 86 buses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, June 13, after holding extensive inspections.

The total number of buses include 25 buses in Hyderabad district, 46 in Ranga Reddy district and 15 in Medchal.

In the inspections, the officials found that tens of buses were not fit to be on road, some did not have the necessary licenses and there were some that didn’t pay tax.

The inspections come just around the resumption of schools after the long summer holidays, post directions from state Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

During a teleconference with transport officials on Tuesday, June 11, minister Prabhakar highlighted the importance of ensuring no school bus operates without a valid fitness certificate. He also instructed officials to conduct awareness programs on road safety to educate drivers and the public.