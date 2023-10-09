Aaditya confident of INDIA alliance prospects in upcoming assembly polls in 5 states

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 3:30 pm IST
Despite betrayal grassroot Shiv Sainiks still with party: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence that the people of five states, where the assembly polls are scheduled next month, will vote for peace, prosperity and progress assured by the INDIA alliance.

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of opposition parties that seek to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

While the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP, Telangana by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front.

“India, that is Bharat will not vote for those who create rifts and aim to change the constitution and damage our democracy and country. It will vote for peace, prosperity and progress assured by the INDIA alliance,” Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

While the schedule has been announced for the assembly polls in five states, Thackeray asked whether the Election Commission has announced bypolls for the Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra yet.

Pune and Chandrapur do not have representation in the Lok Sabha for six months now, the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of its BJP MP Girish Bapat in March this year.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Chandrapur Suresh Dhanorkar died in May this year.

