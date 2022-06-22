AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges PM Modi to rollback Agnipath

New Delhi: Terming the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces as a “fraud with the youth of the nation”, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a complete rollback of the scheme.

“This plan, which has been brought without thinking, will create a dreadful situation in the country which the government of the time will have to deal by spending all its energy,” the AAP leader said in his letter.

“The BJP government is not only betraying the very tenets of India, but is also rubbing salt on the wounds of the youth; the Agnipath scheme must be withdrawn immediately,” Singh said while talking to the media.

The AAP leader also expressed apprehension in the letter that Agniveers who will return after four years of service could be misled due to economic difficulty and unemployment.

“I can also understand that your government has failed miserably in bringing the country’s economy back on track, so you want to reduce the pension bill of the army. Through the Agneepath scheme, you are trying to eliminate the pension of army personnel,” the AAP leader said in the letter.

He demanded that the Agnipath scheme be rolled back as the armed forces are the pride of India.