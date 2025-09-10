Abhishek Bachchan joins Aishwarya Rai in Delhi HC over fake AI content

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most powerful couples, have been in the news recently, often surrounded by speculation and rumours about their personal life, including talks of divorce. Amid this chatter, the couple has now hit headlines for a serious legal matter, turning to the Delhi High Court to protect their identity and personality rights.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Plea

Abhishek Bachchan has filed a petition seeking protection against the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice, and likeness. His counsel pointed out that several online platforms were circulating AI-generated fake videos, doctored photos, and even sexually explicit material. Merchandise was also being sold under his name, misleading fans into believing it was endorsed by him.

Justice Tejas Karia heard the matter and stated that takedown orders could be passed if specific infringing URLs were provided. The Court made it clear that each defendant, such as Google, YouTube, Amazon, or Flipkart, must be addressed separately. Abhishek’s legal team assured the court they would provide the details. The matter was listed for further hearing at 2:30 pm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Case

Just a day before, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had moved the Delhi High Court with a similar plea. Her lawyers argued that a website falsely projected itself as her official platform, publishing private details and selling merchandise such as T-shirts and mugs without her approval. She described the misuse as derogatory and damaging to her dignity.

Upcoming Projects

While the couple fights this legal battle, they continue their professional journeys. Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear in Be Happy and is in talks for several OTT ventures. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, is reportedly reviewing scripts for her next big project.