Abhishek Bachchan removes off his wedding ring, hints at separation?

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most loved and adorable couples in Bollywood and were often seen giving couples goals to their fans since they got married. The couple has remained in the news for quite a time for alleged separation rumours now. Aishwarya Rai has attended various events without Abhishek and other members of the Bachchan family since the past month and it has led to the speculation that all is not well between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

The media reports regarding Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce have been going around for a while. In the midst of all of this, netizens find images of the actor that don’t include his wedding ring. Aishwarya Rai was also not seen in the Diwali pictures of the Bachchan family this year.

A Reddit user recently posted a series of photos of Abhishek Bachchan on the social media network. All of the images of the actor were taken at recent events. “Abhishek isn’t wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it,” the user wrote while sharing the photos. The first image was taken during the Omega event, and Abhishek is seen taking centre stage. Wearing a light blue shirt, blue trousers, a tie and a jacket, he looked spiffy.

Another picture from Sam Bahadur’s special screening also went viral. The actor can be seen having fun with his nephew, Agastya Nanda. In the picture, the wedding ring of Abhishek Bachchan was missing and netizens have started discussions regarding it.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in April 20, 2017. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.