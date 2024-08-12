Abhishek Bachchan’s FIRST statement on his divorce reports

Mumbai: For several months now, rumours surrounding the marriage of Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been swirling across social media, igniting widespread speculation about the state of their relationship. The whispers of discord were fueled by the couple’s social media activity and public appearances, with fans and observers reading between the lines for signs of tension.

However, the couple remained tight-lipped, allowing the rumours to grow unchecked.

But now, during his recent trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Abhishek Bachchan finally broke his silence on the matter. In a video that has since gone viral, the actor was approached by the media, who were eager to hear his response to the swirling speculation. In a calm and composed manner, Abhishek addressed the rumours head-on, making it clear that his marriage to Aishwarya Rai remains intact.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai (Instagram)

Holding up his wedding ring for all to see, Abhishek stated, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.”

His straightforward response left little room for doubt, effectively quashing the rumours that had been circulating for so long. His statement comes after a misleading video that falsely claimed he had announced a divorce from Aishwarya went viral recently.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Official Statement: Watch His Video Below

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who married in 2007 in a grand ceremony, have long been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. Over the years, their relationship has faced its share of public scrutiny, but the couple has weathered it all, standing strong together. They are also proud parents to their daughter Aaradhya, born in November 2011.