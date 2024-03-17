Abhishek to Jaya: Educational qualifications of Bachchan family

Mumbai: The Bachchan family is very familiar with Indian cinema, having left an incredible mark on the industry for generations. Amitabh Bachchan’s cinematic legacy continues through his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and grandson Agastya Nanda. Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh is also renowned for her contributions to the entertainment industry alongside her family members. Let’s look into their educational backgrounds.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

According to reports, Amitabh completed his schooling at Boys’ High School & College in Allahabad and Sherwood College in Nainital. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Kirori Mal College in 1962.

Also Read ISPL: Amitabh Bachchan spotted cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai in full josh

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan (Instagram)

Jaya completed her schooling at St. Joseph’s Convent School in Bhopal. Later, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Abhishek attended several schools: Bombay Scottish School (Mumbai), Aiglon College (Switzerland), and Modern School (New Delhi). He studied business in the United States at Boston University but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Aishwarya, a former Miss World and accomplished actress completed her schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir High School in Mumbai. Completed intermediate studies at Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College. She initially pursued a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but left to pursue modeling and acting.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Instagram)

Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan attended Modern School, New Delhi. Holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda (Instagram)

Navya Naveli, granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan studied at Fordham University in New York City. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology & UX Design.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda (Instagram)

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh studied at Sevenoaks School in London.