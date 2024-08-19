Abu Al-Waul: Saudi Arabia’s longest cave in Madinah beckons adventure seekers

Abu Al-Waul Cave derives its name from the abundance of ibex skeletons discovered within.

Published: 19th August 2024
Photo: SPA

Abu Al-Waul Cave, located in the Harrat Khaybar volcanic field, in the Khaybar Governorate of the Madinah region, Saudi Arabia, is a popular destination for caving enthusiasts, researchers, and adventurers.

It is the longest basalt cave in the Kingdom, stretching some 5 kilometers.

Recently discovered by the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), Abu Al-Waul Cave derives its name from the abundance of ibex skeletons discovered within (waul being the Arabic plural for ibex).

The SGS is enhancing caves and other tourist sites to boost their geological and tourism potential, attracting visitors to the Kingdom.

The Saudi Press Agency’s (SPA’s) reporter and cave exploration enthusiast Hassan Al-Rashidi shared a tour revealing that Harrat Khaybar is home to numerous caves formed thousands of years ago.

Al-Rashidi highlights Harrat Khaybar’s tourism potential due to its numerous caves and volcanoes, providing valuable information for researchers, enthusiasts, and adventurers on their geological formations and rock structures.

