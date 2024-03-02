Abu Dhabi Airports receives ‘Airport Operator of the Year’ award

Abu Dhabi Airports, the leading airport operator in Abu Dhabi, has received the prestigious “Airport Operator of the Year” award at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2024 on Friday, March 1.

The award highlighted the remarkable progress and achievement of Abu Dhabi Airports between 2023 and 2024, representing a phase of unprecedented growth and innovation.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports’ Managing Director and CEO, Elena Sorlini, praised the airline’s recognition as the “Airport Operator of the Year” for its commitment to providing exceptional airport experiences.

“It’s a remarkable accomplishment which not only reinforces the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi Airports in the regional aviation landscape but also positions it as a global leader in shaping the future of the travel experience worldwide,” she added.

Abu Dhabi Airport’s success is attributed to the launch of a modern terminal at Zayed International Airport, enhancing capacity and passenger experience.

Flydubai wins two awards

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai was named “Airline of the Year” while its cargo division was also recognised for its “Outstanding Contribution to the Air Cargo Sector” at the Aviation Achievement Awards.

Flydubai’s success is attributed to its agile business model, operational efficiencies, and attractive product offerings, demonstrating its commitment to improving customer experience and challenging industry standards.

It is also in recognition of flydubai Cargo’s dedication to innovation and investing in the latest technologies to create free flows of trade across the region and beyond.

Commented on the awards, Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to have been recognised as ‘Airline of the Year’ and for our ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Air Cargo Sector’ at this year’s Aviation Achievement Awards. The two awards reflect the continued investment in our products and services and our commitment to providing the right product at the right time.”

The carrier achieved its highest-ever profit of Dirham 2.1 billion for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Photo: flydubai