Abu Dhabi announces new remote working rules from April 1

Abu Dhabi: The Registration Authority (RA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) announced on Thursday, January 9, new rules allowing remote hiring and more flexible working arrangements, effective April 1, 2025.

The decision comes as ADGM modifies its employment policies to promote flexible scheduling in line with changing global workplace trends.

The new rules will replace the existing Employment Regulations of 2019, introducing several key amendments:

Concept of “employee”: Changing the concept of ’employee’ to allow firms to hire remote employees and provide more flexible working arrangements.

Employee entitlements: Clarity will be provided regarding entitlements, particularly for part-time employees.

Work permit and visa procedures: The procedures for obtaining and terminating work permits and visas will be simplified.

Workplace discrimination: The regulations will expand the responsibilities of employers to address workplace discrimination and victimization.

Hamad Al Mazrouei, chief executive of ADGM Registration Authority, highlighted that these regulations aim to support innovation and growth in the workplace, offering necessary clarity to both employers and employees while ensuring stability and protection for all parties involved.