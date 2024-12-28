Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest 50-minute fireworks display on NYE 2025

Abu Dhabi is all set to host the “world’s largest fireworks display” with a 50-minute spectacle on New Year’s Eve at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

The celebration aims to break six Guinness World Records, marking a promising start to 2025.

Also Read Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2025 seven times

Here are the six Guinness World Records they aim to break:

More than 53 minutes of continuous fireworks, marking the largest display globally.

A 20-minute spectacle involving 6,000 drones, the longest of its kind.

The creation of the world’s largest aerial images using more than 3,000 drones.

A synchronized display of 3,000 drones spelling out “Happy New Year.”

The largest synchronized music-drone show.

Fireworks display in terms of quantity, design, and duration.

The event will feature hourly fireworks from 6pm, laser shows, cultural performances, and various other activities, culminating in a record-bid midnight finale.

Tickets to this event are just for Dirham 50, available on the festival’s website, a great opportunity to start the New Year with an unforgettable spectacle.

In 2024, on New Year’s Eve, the festival’s 40-minute fireworks display broke three Guinness World Records in quantity, time, and formation, while over 5,000 drones set another Guinness World Record for the largest aerial logo.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, a multi-month celebration of Emirati culture and heritage, began on November 1, 2024, in Abu Dhabi and concludes on February 28, 2025.