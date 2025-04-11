ACB nabs accountant at Jagitial treasury office for Rs 7,000 bribe

The accused has been identified as Arige Raghu Kumar.

Arige Raghu Kumar, Senior Accountant at the District Treasury Office in Jagitial, who was caught red-handed by ACB officials

Hyderabad: A senior accountant at the district treasury office was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant in Jagitial.

The accused has been identified as Arige Raghu Kumar.

According to reports, Raghu Kumar demanded the amount from a complainant for showing official favour in processing a Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) claim of Rs 1,04,000 from the complainant’s CPS account.

The accused was trapped while accepting the bribe and has been arrested. ACB officials confirmed that the tainted bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

He will be produced before the ACB Court in Karimnagar.

Further investigation is underway.


