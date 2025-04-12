ACP Pradyuman not dead? CID 2 hints at dramatic return

Mumbai: CID is one of the most loved TV shows in India. It started in 1998 and ran for 20 years. Families across the country enjoyed watching the crime-solving team every week. The show became a part of Indian pop culture, and its characters became household names.

The Iconic Role of ACP Pradyuman

Among all the characters, ACP Pradyuman stood out the most. Played by Shivaji Satam, he became the face of CID. His powerful presence, sharp mind, and famous line “Daya, darwaza tod do” made him a fan favorite. For many, CID was impossible to imagine without him.

Heartbreak Over His Exit

In CID 2, which returned in 2024, ACP Pradyuman was shown dying in a fire during an emotional episode. This left fans heartbroken. Social media was flooded with posts demanding his return. Many said CID is incomplete without him.

The Return of a Legend

Now, there’s good news. Reports say ACP Pradyuman is not dead, and the makers are planning a grand return for him. Shivaji Satam is expected to start shooting again very soon. Fans are thrilled and eagerly waiting to see him back.

Parth Samthaan Joins as ACP Ayushmaan

Actor Parth Samthaan has also joined CID 2 as a new character, ACP Ayushmaan. Though he was unsure at first, he accepted the role for a fresh challenge. He brings a new energy to the team.

ACP Ayushmaan on the Way to Rob your hearts. Be Ready for it ☺️ #ParthSamthaan #ACPAyushmaan pic.twitter.com/HMPY5Dvj1m — Parth Samthaan Fangirl (@Parth_adore) April 6, 2025

With the original cast returning and new faces joining in, CID is once again winning hearts. The return of ACP Pradyuman will surely bring back the old charm and excitement that fans have missed.