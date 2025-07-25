Mumbai: In Bollywood, many new actors arrive with dreams of becoming stars. Some become famous with their first movie, while others disappear without a trace. But very few manage to stay in the industry, no matter how successful their debut is. Among these rare stories is one actor who gave a blockbuster in his first film, won hearts with his performance, and then quietly left the spotlight.

So, what really happened to this actor who once looked like the next big star? We’re talking about Girish Kumar, the charming face from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, who vanished from the screen but rose to power in the business world.

In 2013, a romantic movie released and caught everyone’s attention. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it starred Shruti Haasan and a fresh new face in the lead. The film became popular, especially because of its hit song Jeene Laga Hoon, which played everywhere from radios to weddings.

The young actor received love from the audience and got nominated for Best Debut. Everyone expected him to do more films. But in 2016, his second film Loveshhuda failed at the box office. After that, he quietly stepped away from acting.

From Actor to Business Leader

Many thought Girish had vanished, but he was working behind the scenes. Coming from a strong film family, he joined his father’s company, Tips Industries, in 2016. Today, Girish is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a key part of the company’s growth.

Under his leadership, Tips grew into a massive business. As of June 24, 2025, the company’s value was Rs. 8,533.4 crore. From film production to music rights, Girish helped Tips become one of the biggest entertainment companies in India.

Richer Than Top Bollywood Stars

With his shares in the company, his personal net worth is now Rs. 2,164 crore. That’s more than Aamir Khan (Rs. 1,900 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs. 400 crore), and Ranveer Singh (Rs. 245 crore).

A Quiet Life, A Big Impact

Now living in Mumbai with his wife Krsna and their child, he stays away from fame. His story proves that true success can also happen behind the scenes, not just on the big screen.