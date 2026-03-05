Activists flag Owaisi conflict, seek removal of Waqf graveyard encroachers

The activists demanded a probe as to how a mortgage by Darussalam Cooperative Urban Bank of Waqf Board graveyard was allowed.

Hyderabad activists urge Waqf CEO to remove encroachers from graveyard.
Hyderabad: A group of advocates and social activists has written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telangana State Waqf Board, demanding the eviction of encroachers from the Raushan Dil Khabrastan in Dabeerpura and the restoration of the land to the board.

The letter, dated Thursday, March 5, follows a representation made by the same group on February 4, in which they had sought a probe into how the Darussalam Cooperative Bank was allowed to mortgage the Waqf Board graveyard, as recorded in an inquiry report. The activists also raised a conflict of interest, noting that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the chief patron of the Darussalam Cooperative Urban Bank, was also a member of the Waqf Board.

The letter further pointed out that three encroachers, Mirza Amjad Ali Baig, Syed Masood and Tahir Qureshi, had occupied 185.13 acre, 16.74 acre, and 98.90 acre of the graveyard land respectively. While the Waqf Board had served them notices on October 25, 2025, no further action has been taken since.

“This is a reminder for your prompt action of eviction and fencing of the Raushan Dil Khabrastan, Dabeerpura, that is a notified Waqf institution and for any action against the encroachers and on the mortgage of Waqf institution in Darussalam Bank,” the activists said.

The signatories include advocates Lubna Sarwath, Syed Taraq Quadri and Qudsia Tabassum, Nayeemuddin Shareef, Raheemunnisa and Mirza Ilyas Baig.

