Actor Vijay”s TVK to train poll agents on membership app on Aug 3

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd August 2025 10:13 pm IST
Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagm will train the party polling agents on using the “My TVK App” during the door-to-door membership drive, the party informed on Saturday.

The App was launched by Vijay on July 30 at Panaiyur here.

The party’s district secretaries and IT team administrators will train the polling agents and party functionaries in their respective districts on using the “My TVK App” during the digital membership drive.

The training, which will be provided with detailed explanations through LED screens, will be attended by over 20,000 polling agents and party workers from 15,652 polling stations in 54 assembly constituencies in 26 corporation districts on August 3, TVK’s general secretary N Anand said.

